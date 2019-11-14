KEARNEY — A Kearney man originally charged with forcing his way into a Kearney apartment house, threatening the tenants and robbing them, has been convicted of assault in the March incident.
Carter Lang, 19, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault, threatening in a menacing manner, in the March 5 incident. In exchange for his pleas Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young dismissed the robbery charge without prejudice, which means the charge can be filed again.
“We didn’t feel we had strong enough evidence to go forward to trial on the robbery,” Young said.
The terroristic threats charges were reduced to misdemeanor assault.
Sentencing will be later this month. Lang faces up to one year in jail for each count.
Records indicate that at about 9:15 p.m. on March 5 three to four people dressed in jogging pants, wearing bandannas and sunglasses, and armed with two handguns and a shotgun forced their way into an apartment house in the 900 block of West 24th Street, across 24th Street south from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The gunman told the victim and his roommates to get to the floor, then took the victim’s wallet. The victim saw one suspect wearing black Nike shoes get into a white Chevrolet Blazer known to him to belong to Lang.
The victim contacted his brother in Lexington who came to Kearney. The men drove around Kearney, records show, and later located a white Chevrolet Blazer at Casey’s General Store, 115 E. 25th St.
The men went inside the convenience store and approached Lang, then went outside with Lang to the Blazer to get their property. Lang allegedly pulled a handgun on the men, who ran from the scene.
Lang then left in the Blazer.
Police obtained video surveillance from Casey’s and interviewed the store clerk.
The Blazer later was located in the 2700 block of West 24th Street and seized by police.
Lang was located, taken into custody and transported to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center where, records indicate, he told an investigator he pulled a BB gun from his vehicle at Casey’s and pointed it at the two men who confronted him.
However, according to records, Lang denied the robbery allegations.
Records say the victim initially told police a different version of how and when the incident happened, but later recanted, providing a version that matched other information police had in the incident.
A BB gun, believed to be involved in the incidents, later was seized from a Kearney residence.
