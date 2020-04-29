KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of posting a video of him having sex with his teenage girlfriend on social media.
Robert D. Dickerson Jr., 27, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession of child pornography and possession and distribution of obscene material. He was arrested Friday, and later posted 10 percent of a $25,000 bond, or $2,500, and is free.
According to state law, the age to consent to sex in Nebraska is 16, while the age to consent to documentation is 18.
Court records outline the case against Dickerson:
On April 22, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the video shared on the social media site Snapchat that was open to the public. Records indicate the video shows Dickerson having intercourse with a 17-year-old girl deputies knew.
The investigation revealed the incident was recorded at a Kearney motel on March 24.
Dickerson later was contacted and arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court in June. As a condition of his bond, Judge John Rademacher forbid Dickerson from having contact with his alleged victim.
If convicted, Dickerson faces up to 21 years in prison.
@HubChic