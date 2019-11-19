KEARNEY — Stressed about personal issues a Kearney man is accused of threatening a woman Sunday night in Kearney, then firing a single shot into their shed at Valley View Trailer Court.
Chaz Hap E Krueger, 27, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony, and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse in the incident. He was arrested Sunday evening after he and a woman had a disturbance at a house at Valley View Trailer Court and he allegedly shot a single round into a shed on the property.
Kearney Police Department officers responded to the house around 7:15 p.m. The investigation revealed the man was upset over his health and a family member’s incarceration, and had several shots of whiskey Sunday afternoon.
The man wanted to leave the house, records show, but the woman wouldn’t let him because he had been drinking. The man allegedly then threatened to harm himself and others in the house.
Four children under the age of 14 were inside the house at the time, records indicate.
The man denied to police that he shot the handgun or threaten to harm others.
Officers found a bullet hole in the shed, a handgun with a spent shell casing in Krueger’s bedroom closet and an empty holster for a handgun.
Late this morning the man remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in December.
