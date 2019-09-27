KEARNEY — Sleeping with a loaded AR-15 rifle, marijuana and methamphetamine inside his vehicle has led to a lengthy prison sentence for a Kearney man.
Wednesday, Brandon Benham, 29, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to 20-40 years in prison for felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and felony possession of meth. Ten of those years are the minimum Benham must serve for being a habitual criminal.
In July, Benham pleaded guilty to the weapon and drug charges, and was later found to be a habitual criminal. Since 1995, anyone who has been twice convicted of a crime, sentenced to a year and committed to prison can be deemed a habitual criminal.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Benham’s sentence stems from a January incident when Kearney Police Department officers received a report of an unwanted male sitting in a Jeep in the Prairie View Apartments parking lot at 211 E. Eighth St. When police arrived they recognized Benham who was asleep inside the Jeep.
At the time, court records say, Benham was wanted for a probation violation. He was placed into custody, and during a pat down search an officer located a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.
The officer also noticed a strong odor of the drug emitting from inside the Jeep.
During a search of the Jeep officers found and seized meth, a small digital scale, a bag of marijuana, several unused small plastic bags, $147 in cash and several other drug paraphernalia items, which weren’t specifically listed in records.
During a search of the rear compartment of the Jeep, records say, a loaded black AR-15 style, semi-automatic rifle was found. A box of ammunition, a large black hatchet and two lockout tools also were seized from the Jeep.
Wednesday, Judge John Marsh gave Benham 196 days for time already served in jail. With good time he could be eligible for parole in March 2039, and possibly discharged in March 2049.
@HubChic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.