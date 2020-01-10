HOLDREGE — The second of five suspects in a Harlan County armed robbery was sentenced Thursday to eight to 10 years in prison.
According to court records, Jake George, 23, of Kearney was sentenced by Harlan County District Court Judge Stephen Illingworth at the Phelps County Courthouse in Holdrege for felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He will receive 98 days credit off his prison sentence at the Nebraska Department of Corrections for already serving those days in county jail.
George and four other individuals — Brock Teel, 29; Damecius Grigsby, 24; Rylie Bryson, 19; and Davontay Wilcox, 26 — were accused of robbing the elderly couple at gunpoint as they laid in their bed at 7:30 a.m. March 11.
The suspects forced their way into the couple’s house along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans, and they confronted the couple. One warning shot from a .22-caliber rifle was fired at the couple, said Chris Becker, Harlan County sheriff in a March interview with the Hub. No injuries were reported.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
The suspects took approximately $1,000 in cash and collectible coins, Becker said. One of the victim’s cellphones also was stolen, but it was later recovered in Alma.
Teel and Wilcox of Kearney were each convicted of felony burglary. Each man will be sentenced Feb. 14. Teel is incarcerated at Phelps County Jail and Wilcox has posted $1,000 of a $10,000 bond.
Bryson of Kearney pleaded not guilty to four felonies: use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats and two misdemeanors: third-degree assault and criminal mischief. She posted $5,000 of a $50,000 bond. Her next trial date is set for Feb. 14.
George also is awaiting a hearing in Buffalo County District Court for allegedly selling ecstasy, marijuana and concentrated cannabis within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C, in Kearney on Oct. 10. He pleaded not guilty to the three felony drug charges in December.
George was free on bond from his Harlan County charges when the alleged drug offenses occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.