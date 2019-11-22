KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sentenced to one year in prison for attacking a female jogger in July.
Keith Barrett, 20, of Kearney was sentenced Wednesday in Buffalo County District Court to one year in prison for felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor third-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 130 days credit for time already served.
The sentence will be served at the same time as a felony theft conviction.
About 11 p.m. July 12, Kearney Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Eighth Avenue in response to an assault at that location. KPD say a 31-year-old Kearney woman was jogging when she was tackled to the ground by a male who had ridden up behind her on a bicycle.
The man also made some threats toward the victim, but the woman was able to fight him off. The man fled the area after the woman started screaming and neighbors came to her aid.
The woman, who received minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment, was able to grab the man’s cellphone and pocketknife. Twenty minutes later court records say a man riding a similar colored bicycle as the attacker was observed in the area looking for his cellphone.
Officers contacted the man, identified him as Barrett, and arrested him.
