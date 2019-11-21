KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after multiple doses of drugs, drug money and ledgers were seized last year from a rural Kearney house.
Sean Odean, 35, of Kearney was sentenced in October in U.S. Federal District Court at Omaha for conspiracy to distribute meth in November 2018. Earlier, he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Sara Duncan, 33, of Kearney, also known in court records as Sara Brown, pleaded guilty to the same charge, and will be sentenced in December.
Court records indicate on Nov. 27 Odean and Duncan sold 5.4 grams of meth to a police informant, and on Nov. 28, 2018, the duo sold 7.5 grams of meth to an informant.
Police obtained a search warrant for the duo’s house then at Cottonmill Trailer Park north of Cottonmill Park in rural Kearney on Nov. 30. KPD found 85.95 grams of meth, 69 doses of LSD and 16 grams of marijuana, along with items associated with drug distribution.
Odean also was in possession of $250 of police informant money.
