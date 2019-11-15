KEARNEY — Stabbing his friend, then driving him to the hospital has a Kearney man in prison.
Christian Mitchell, 29, of Kearney was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to 30 months to seven years in prison for felony second-degree assault and the unauthorized operation of a propelled vehicle, which is a misdemeanor, in the April 2018 incident.
Judge John Marsh gave him 499 days credit for time already served in jail, and ordered him to pay $1,450 in restitution.
On April 18, 2018, Kearney Police Department officers were dispatched to the emergency room at CHI Health Good Samaritan for a stab wound to the chest and a punctured lung. The investigation revealed the victim and Mitchell were involved in an altercation in the 500 block of West 26th Street and the victim was stabbed.
Hospital video surveillance showed Mitchell driving to the ER in a vehicle owned by the victim, dropping him off, then leaving in the victim’s vehicle. Police later received information Mitchell may have gone to Burwell in the car.
The Burwell Police Department located both Mitchell and the car, and both were returned to Kearney where Mitchell was taken to the Buffalo County Jail.
