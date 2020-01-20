KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in custody after barricading himself inside a garage on Sunday night.
At 11:45 p.m. Kearney police were called to a house in the 4800 block of 10th Avenue in northwest Kearney for a domestic disturbance where the man was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in the garage.
The 30-year-old man made threats that he would light the garage on fire and harm law enforcement if they approached the area, said Lt. Kevin Thompson of the Kearney Police Department. The man allegedly started a small fire in magazines inside the garage, which was contained to a small area.
During the incident the man was injured by a non-lethal beanbag round from KPD. He was taken to a Kearney hospital where later this morning he was expected to be medically cleared.
“Things are still a bit ongoing,” Thompson said this morning.
There were people inside the house at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
Once released from the hospital Thompson said the man will be arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree arson, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
