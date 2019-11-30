KEARNEY — Several suspected drugs and knives were confiscated by the Kearney Police Department last week in Kearney.
On Nov. 20 KPD officers were called to the 4000 block of Avenue F for a man with an active Sarpy County warrant. Jeremy R. Wiese, 35, of Kearney and his two probation officers were contacted. Wiese was jailed for an alleged probation violation while police and probation officers searched a bedroom where he was staying.
Three bags of suspected meth, 15 Xanax bars, four amphetamine pills, two bags of marijuana, ketamine and THC oil were seized. According to webmd.com, ketamine is a medication mainly used for starting and maintaining anesthesia, although it can be used for chronic pain and depression.
According to Buffalo County Court records, officers also located two large knives, two daggers, a sword and a double-bladed knife.
Wiese is charged with felony distribution of marijuana, five counts of possession of controlled substances (meth, THC oil, Xanax, amphetamine, ketamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Wiese remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Friday night. He is scheduled to appear in court in December.
