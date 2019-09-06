ODESSA — A Kearney man was listed in good condition today at a Kearney hospital after nearly drowning at Union Pacific State Recreation Area near the Odessa interchange.
At 12:04 a.m. today emergency crews were called to the area after Donald Brown, 61, tried to swim to a disabled boat that had drifted at the lake.
According to Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, Brown, his daughter Melissa Martin and a friend, Glenda White, were camping at the recreation area, and were on a boat night-fishing. The trio were having issues with the boat’s motor, Miller said, and went to shore where Brown and Martin got off the boat to get the pickup to load the boat onto a trailer.
White remained in the boat. However, the boat drifted from the shore toward the middle of the lake and White was unable to get it started.
Brown tried to swim from the shore to the boat, Miller said, but struggled to stay above water as he neared the boat. White extended an oar for Brown to grab, but she was unable to pull him into the boat.
Martin swam to the boat to help Brown, and the women together were able to pull Brown into the boat.
Brown was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he is being treated.
Miller didn’t know the temperature of the water at the time of the incident. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be involved in the incident.
