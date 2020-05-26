KEARNEY — A Kearney man has agreed to pay for damage he caused to playground equipment in September at Central Elementary School in Kearney.
Logan T. Spencer, 29, of Kearney pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors, earlier this month in Buffalo County Court.
Court records don’t list an exact amount of damage but indicate that he intentionally or recklessly caused damage to playground equipment causing $1,500 to $5,000 damage.
Judge Gerry Jorgensen accepted Spencer’s plea, and ordered a presentence investigation. The state probation department was ordered to do a presentence investigation, including a substance abuse evaluation.
Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Jorgensen issue an appropriate sentence. Sentencing will be in July.
Around 12:35 a.m. Sept. 28 the Kearney Police Department received a report of vandalism at the playground on the south side of the school at 300 W. 24th St. A vehicle had driven through a fenced in playground area, damaging two separate fences, playground equipment and a large picnic table, and later that morning tire tracks could be seen in the playground mud.
The vehicle involved in the incident was found in Funk. Spencer later turned in himself to law enforcement officials.
