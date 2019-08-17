KEARNEY — Before floodwaters from heavy rainfall in the Turkey Creek watershed inundated Yanney Heritage Park and most of Kearney south of 11th Street in the early morning hours of July 9, they filled roads, fields, driveways, home sites and livestock facilities to the southwest.
“I did not see this coming,” Clint Kerby said about flooding on his 65-acre ranch site 1½ miles southwest of Kearney High School.
Five weeks later, he’s still removing dead cornstalks that washed into his fences from nearby fields and determining how much more dirt is needed in his corrals, arena and pasture to fill holes and other low places that held rainwater again after Thursday morning’s rain.
Kerby had seen weather forecasts for a few inches of rain overnight on July 8, but his first warning about a flood was a 5:44 a.m. text July 9 from ranch house renter Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney.
Her “we’ve got problems here” message came with a predawn photo of high water around the property’s livestock sheds.
Kerby said that when he arrived midmorning from his house in town, floodwater covered 46th Avenue south of its intersection with 11th Street. That meant he had to wade a quarter-mile in midthigh-high water to reach his equally swamped driveway.
“I didn’t know what I was getting into. I had no idea,” Kerby said about wearing shorts instead of waders.
Only a few places were at least a bit above water: the building that once was the studio for his father, western artist Robert Kerby, and now is a small apartment, saddle storage space and garage; a grassy area with a big round hay bale to the west; the rented house; and a small pasture knoll where 31 head of cattle — 15 cow-calf pairs and a bull — had gathered.
The next six hours
Kerby said his first job was to get horses that were standing in belly-deep water in a shed to a higher spot in the yard. He usually releases the horses into the pasture overnight, but for some reason he had kept them in the shed on July 8.
The next issue was what to do for the cattle in the pasture rented by his neighbors, the Florell family. “They were fighting their own battles,” Kerby said, and couldn’t come to get the cattle.
“The calves were bawling. The cattle had all kind of bunched up on that little high ground,” he explained.
A friend he consulted told him the cattle should be OK until the water receded, but Kerby still worried. “I thought, should I drive a tractor out there with a bale of hay?” he said.
Instead, he saddled a horse and decided to move the herd to the higher grassy area west of the former art studio.
“Cattle must know when you’re trying to help them,” Kerby said. “They could have gone in so many directions, but they went right to where I wanted them to go.”
He put two water tanks near the hay on the higher ground.
With the livestock tended, Kerby finally waded back to his pickup. That’s when he realized he had a severe sunburn.
And he already was nursing two cracked ribs.
Although he’s a veteran calf roper, Kerby said he had been mostly on the sidelines for eight years until friends talked him into entering the July 3 session of the Sumner Rodeo. While practicing July 2 in another Kearney area arena, his horse — also sore from getting back into roping shape — bucked him off and stepped on him.
“I was in bad shape. The ribs really hurt,” Kerby said. “... I’m still pretty stoved up. That sunburn about killed me.”
The days after
Kerby returned to the ranch daily for the rest of flood week. He had to wade for three more days until the road was passable.
The Florells came with stock trailers that following Saturday to move the cattle. “They had to drive through water to get here. There still was water over the (46th Avenue) road,” Kerby said.
“Never have I seen anything like this,” he said, noting that his parents purchased the ranch property in 1958, the year before he was born. “It was so unbelievable and it was so unexpected.”
The next job was to assess and start repairing damage.
“There was obviously dirt work,” Kerby said, with potholes in the arena and cattle pathways in the pasture, plus a large washout in a corral. He had Broadfoot’s Sand & Gravel work on the biggest problem areas, but more repairs are needed.
He has a Pleasanton contractor lined up next month to replace a quarter-mile of “old-time” fence damaged when waterborne cornstalks pushed over the hog wire on the bottom.
“Tons of cornstalks, that’s the biggest pain,” Kerby said. “They don’t decompose, so what do you do with them?”
He hired teenager James Cawley, who he knows from church, to help rake cornstalks, load them into a trailer and take them to the Kearney landfill. “He has just been a lifesaver,” Kerby said. “He’s such a hard worker.”
More recently, Kerby said he had Ravenna Sanitation deliver a dumpster.
Another time-consuming project has been piling used power poles he had planned to use for improved horse arena lighting that were moved off their original piles by floodwater.
“I had to get a tractor and chain to move them one at a time and re-pile them,” Kerby said, adding that he had a similar project with fenceposts.
He thought he had determined that all fences were safe in a pasture area used by his horses. However, two of the four were cut when they went through a damaged section. They were treated and boarded a few days at Overton Veterinary Services.
Flood lessons
“I didn’t realize the devastation flooding can cause, until you experience it,” Kerby said.
He doesn’t worry about more flooding every time it rains, but he has learned to be better prepared for the worst.
“My deal is not horrible, compared to most. This whole deal might cost $20,000 ... when you figure in your time,” he said.
Although he may not seek help from U.S. Department of Agriculture programs for flood-related costs, Kerby said it’s important for people affected by floods to tap into any resources that can help. He said recruiting Cawley from church is an example of help that may be nearby.
“I encourage people not to be discouraged by the cleanup process,” Kerby added. “Everything we’ve been given has been given by God anyway. We are just stewards for a short time. It doesn’t belong to us.”