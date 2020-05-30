KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a four- to eight-year prison sentenced at the McCook Work Ethic Camp for stabbing a man in northwest Kearney.
Joseph D. Brown, 34, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony second-degree assault of a man on March 24, 2019. In exchange for his plea, a charge of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed.
Judge Ryan Carson gave him 241 days credit for time already served in jail.
On March 24, 2019, a man drove himself to the emergency room at CHI Health Good Samaritan with stab wounds. The victim told Kearney police he drove to the apartment complex around 2:15 p.m. to talk to a resident. When the victim arrived he saw Brown, whom he knew as “Joe Dirt,” working on a pickup outside the complex. The victim knows Brown, records indicate, and was friends with Brown’s ex-wife.
The investigation revealed Brown grabbed something from the cab of the pickup and charged at the victim, swinging at the victim several times with a folding knife, cutting the victim in his palm and wrist.
The victim screamed and Brown backed away, leaving the scene, records show.
The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for the cuts to his palm and wrist, and a deep laceration to his left shoulder that required stitches, according to records. The victim later was released and Brown was arrested on a warrant.
@HubChic