KEARNEY — A Kearney man who helped a teen escape from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has been ordered to serve jail time and has been placed on probation.
Matthew K. Zimmerman, 20, of Kearney was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court for attempted aiding and abetting escape, a misdemeanor, that occurred on June 29.
He originally was charged with a felony, but the charge was amended to a misdemeanor in exchange for his no contest plea.
Judge John Marsh placed Zimmerman on two years probation, ordered him to complete the Community Based Intervention treatment program and take classes in relapse prevention and crime/victim empathy.
Around midnight June 29 the Kearney Police Department received a report that a male juvenile had escaped from YRTC, records show, and was last seen getting into a maroon Nissa Altima with Nebraska license plates.
The Altima was located in the 900 block of West 16th Street.
Officers contacted a Kearney woman who admitted to being the getaway driver in the incident. Zimmerman asked her to help the teen escape by driving her car.
The woman picked Zimmerman up from his house and drove to a business near YRTC, records indicated, and waited for the juvenile to flee.
Once the juvenile escaped, the woman drove Zimmerman and the juvenile to another house where she dropped them off. It’s unclear the location of that house.
However, Zimmerman and the juvenile later were located together by KPD in the 900 block of Avenue B.
The juvenile was taken into custody and transported back to YRTC. Zimmerman was arrested and the woman was cited by police for misdemeanor aiding and abetting escape, and released.
Buffalo County Court records are not clear whether the woman was prosecuted.
