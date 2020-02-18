KEARNEY — A Kearney man is $62,000 richer after purchasing a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in town.
Dustin Parker recently bought a ticket at Apple Market, 7 West 25th St., that matched all five winning numbers for the $62,000 jackpot drawn Feb. 15.
This isn’t the first time he has won money in the game.
Parker said he’s been a daily Pick 5 player for about a year now and won $450 last month when he matched four of five numbers.
“I was excited,” Parker said about his win. “But I think I was more surprised when I won $450.”
He is not sure what he’ll be doing with his winnings, but expects he’ll give some of it to family members.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942, according to a press release from the Nebraska Lottery. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.