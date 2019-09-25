KEARNEY — Mayor Stan Clouse has ordered city staff to study whether vaping constitutes a public health threat and whether the city of Kearney should enact a ban on vaping in public places.
“I’m not a fan of too much government,” Clouse said after Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, “but if the schools are worried about vaping, maybe we should be too.”
Clouse said he recently witnessed a child walking along side a parent who was vaping. He said the parent was exhaling large plumes of vapor and the child was walking through the clouds. The mayor said he wouldn’t want to be exposed to vapor, and he was bothered to see the child being exposed.
During the City Council meeting, Clouse asked the city staff to research vaping. He mentioned that Grand Island has enacted a ban on vaping in public places. Kearney Public Schools also bans vaping devices on school property.
The Grand Island ban went into effect on Sept. 11. Violations can carry penalties of up to $500.
Grand Island adopted the ban following a unanimous vote of the Grand Island City Council. According to reports by the Grand Island Independent, Grand Island’s vaping law is similar to public smoking bans.
The Central District Health Department is responsible for enforcing the ordinance on smoke-free and vape-free workplaces and public places.
Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, said vaping is a public health danger and poses a risk to young people.
What concerns Anderson is that the 2018 Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey reported that in Grand Island, 47 percent of 12th grade students, 31 percent of 10th grade students and 20 percent of eighth grade students said they had tried vaping one or more times.
“It has turned into an epidemic for kids who like the fruity flavors and who think vaping is safe, but it isn’t,” Anderson said.
