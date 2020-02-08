KEARNEY — Grammy-nominated performer Jim Salestrom was named the 2019 Distinguished Graduate by the Kearney Public Schools Foundation.
Salestrom was recognized at a ceremony Friday afternoon at Kearney High School. He later performed a concert for students.
“It means a lot,” Salestrom said via phone about the award. “I got my start as a musician and as a human being in Kearney.”
Salestrom graduated in 1974 from KHS. According to KPS Foundation Director Lisa Parish, the foundation picks a distinguished alumnus every year, which is based on career achievements and positive impact on their local, state or national community.
All past honorees are recognized with a plaque near the main entrance to the high school. Salestrom unveiled his plaque Friday afternoon, next to the plaque for Scott D. Morris, who received the honor last year.
Salestrom’s music career started as a teen. Right after graduating, Salestrom started touring with his band, Timberline. Members of the band included his brother Chuck, Dugg Duggan, Craig Link and Bill Howland.
The band signed a recording contract and released its first album “The Great Timber Rush” in 1977. When the album came out, Timberline was put on as the opening act for Dolly Parton.
Though the band broke up and Salestrom began his solo career, he eventually ended up opening for Parton again and traveled around the world with the country singer throughout the 1980s.
Salestrom’s Grammy nomination was in 1997 for outstanding children’s album.
His most recent project, “Library,” harkens back to his time in school.
“I loved to read as a child. I loved to go to the library and that stuck with me,” Salestrom said.
According to a press release, he recalls falling in love with reading when a sixth grade teacher would read “Tom Sawyer” to the class after lunch.
In addition to the Friday performance at KHS, Salestrom frequently returns to his hometown to perform children’s music in schools.
Parish said, “He’s had a successful career in the music industry, but has never forgotten Kearney and what it was like to grow up here and graduate from Kearney High.”
