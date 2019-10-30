KEARNEY — Justin Smallfoot, president of the Kearney Optimist Club, presented $1,000 at the club’s Oct. 23 meeting to Scott Hayden, director of Kearney Park and Recreation. The funds are a disaster relief grant the Kearney club applied for and received from Optimist International.
The purpose of the grant is to assist with restoration at Yanney Heritage Park. The Optimist money will help repair the Broadfoot Beach area of the park that was damaged during the July flooding.
Formed in 1964, the Kearney Optimist Club meets at noon on the second and fourth Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant, 609 Second Ave. The group’s focus is on youth projects. Club members also hang American flags for area businesses as a fundraiser.
Kearney will host the Nebraska District Optimist first quarter convention on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at the Younes Conference Center.
