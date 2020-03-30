KEARNEY — Last summer the College Curves project kept Kearney motorists on alert. This summer, they’ll be navigating around several major street projects:
- Repaving of Avenue N from 28th to 39th streets in east Kearney
- Improving the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection in south Kearney
- Structural repairs to the Second Avenue overpass in central Kearney
- Reconstruction of 31st Street several blocks east of CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Assistant Public Works Director Andrew Harter, who is overseeing the work, said he’s been waiting for a slow year, but that won’t happen, given the projects the city is about to take from the drawing board and turn into a reality.
At a cost of $2.2 million to $3 million, the Avenue N project will span two years, beginning with the stretch from 28th to 34th streets. Following in 2021, the city will tackle 34th to 39th streets.
“It’s definitely showing its age,” Harter said about the 11 blocks of Avenue N that will be replaced. It’s one of Kearney’s older streets, and because it serves some commercial enterprises and the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, the street is showing wear, tear and some bumpiness.
When it’s finished in two years, the new 11-block section of four-lane Avenue N will be 48 feet wide. That’s an extra two feet compared with today’s 46-foot width. Construction will include major work before the new paving is down. First, the old concrete will be removed, then water, sewer and other utilities will be replaced and, finally, a new thicker layer of concrete can be poured.
With the use of detours, access to businesses will be maintained. When it’s finished, the 11-block stretch of Avenue N will have traffic signals at only 28th Street and 39th Street, Harter said.
Structural repairs will add years to the useful life of the Second Avenue overpass.
A contract for the project will be awarded in early April. The repairs will be extensive, and it’s anticipated they won’t be complete until late November. According to Harter, some of the overpass’ concrete skeleton will be replaced while the project from 18th to 22nd streets seeks to undo damages from years of heavy use. The project will cost $2 million, which is being paid by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Before the Kearney East Expressway opened, Second Avenue was designated as Nebraska Highway 10. The expressway now is Highway 10. As a final obligation before handing over Second Avenue to the city, the state agreed to make a variety of improvements on Second Avenue, including the work on the overpass.
This summer’s final major project will be improving the intersection at 11th Street and Second Avenue. Both streets are major arterials that cross in south Kearney. Nielsen Contracting of Kearney won the bid for the intersection improvements at $260,330, which is 13 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $298,395.
In addition to the Avenue N, overpass and intersection improvements, the city plans to rebuild 31st Street from Avenues D to F in central Kearney. The project will have a bid alternate to reconstruct to Avenue G. The project includes new utilities along with new pavement. Costs could range from $700,000 to more than $1 million, according to engineers’s estimates.