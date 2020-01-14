KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department made five arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, two arrests for driving under the influence of drugs and issued two citations for minor in possession of alcohol during the Dec. 13-Jan. 1 You Drink, You Drive, You Lose crackdown.
Officers also issued 12 speeding citations, three negligent driving citations and apprehended five fugitives, according to a KPD press release.
Sponsored by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, the focused enforcement allowed five officers to log 35 additional hours of patrol for alcohol violations such as minor in possession, open container, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and minor DUI.
