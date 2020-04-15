KEARNEY — Kearney Police Department officers took three adults into custody after a high-speed chase that ended in Shelton.
According to a press release, the pursuit Wednesday started when officers identified a grey 2019 Chrysler 300 at 21st Street and Second Avenue displaying a known Illinois license plate, with passengers matching the descriptions of suspects alleged to have passed counterfeit currency at multiple Kearney area businesses.
Officers followed the car for 10 minutes in a pursuit that lasted approximately 10 minutes and reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. It ended at Shelton Road and Hwy 30 after a spike strip was used.
Three occupants of the car exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. They were apprehended after a short on-foot pursuit.
Police arrested driver Danielle Thomas and passengers Dominique Dukes and Ja Quan Rogers. All three were booked into Buffalo County Jail. They face multiple charges including criminal possession of a forged instrument, forgery, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and obstruction of an officer.
Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit initiated by KPD, including Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Shelton Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.