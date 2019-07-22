KEARNEY — Kearney Police Department made 31 arrests and investigated 16 traffic accidents, three with injuries, during Cruise Nite last week.
Of the 31 arrests, 30 were adults and one was a juvenile, according to KPD reports, including arson, assault, driving under suspension, minor in possession of alcohol, outstanding warrants, possession of marijuana, domestic assault and driving under the influence.
Citations also were issued by the for leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance, failure to yield the right-of-way, provisional operator’s permit violation, negligent driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, traffic signal violation, Interlock device violation, following too closely and open container of alcohol.
KPD investigated 16 traffic accidents, three with injuries, during Cruise Nite weekend. The numbers reflect only citations issued by KPD:
- Written warnings, 27
- Traffic citations, 16
- Expired license plates, 2
- Racing on a highway, 2
- Exhibition of acceleration, 2