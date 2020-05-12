KEARNEY — Officers of the Kearney Police Department and deputies of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office will be out in force May 18-31, cracking down on drivers who fail to buckle up and fail to restrain child passengers.
The crackdown’s objective is to increase the statewide observed seat belt use of front seat occupants from 85.5 percent to 88.1 percent by Dec. 31, according to a Click It or Ticket press release.
KPD and BCSO request that motorists wear seat belts and buckle up children, as required by Nebraska statute.
The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is sponsoring a grant to pay overtime to officers and deputies for their agencies’ participation in the Click it or Ticket enforcement mobilization.