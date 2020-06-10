KEARNEY — The police officers’ actions that caused the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis would have been interrupted if just one of the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest had intervened — a response that’s required according to the rules that guide Kearney Police Department’s use of force.
“I have serious concerns, along with many police chiefs and law enforcement leaders, on the actions of the former police officers in Minnesota resulting in the tragic death of George Floyd,” Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said after Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting. Waugh said he condemns the actions of the officers, who have been relieved of duty and charged with Floyd’s death.
During the council meeting Waugh described KPD’s policies governing the use of force, and said preventing unwarranted use of force begins with hiring the right people.
“We have a very rigorous hiring process,” Waugh said.
Officers receive regular training, and are required by the department to step in and stop a colleague if their use of force isn’t appropriate for the situation. Waugh said adrenaline flows when officers are caught in explosive situations. He said adrenaline can affect judgment, so officers are expected to intervene if their colleagues are using excessive force.
Councilman Randy Buschkoetter said he’s been impressed by KPD’s use of community policing to become familiar with the community’s residents and to build bonds, not barriers.
It was good to see officers recently helping to hand out free meals, Buschkoetter said.
He also asked about KPD’s policy on investigating reported incidents when excessive force is alleged to have happened.
Waugh said KPD has a lieutenant assigned as the officer in charge of professional standards to hear citizens’ complaints and promptly investigate the allegations. Waugh said he receives the results from every investigation of that kind.
While Waugh described KPD’s efforts to prevent excessive use of force, representatives of the recently formed Kearney Intervention Team told the City Council about its goal of preventing other forms of violence.
“It kind of fills those gaps to break the cycle of violence,” KPD Capt. Mike Young explained.
KIT was formed to prevent domestic and interpersonal violence, Young said.
KPD officer Rob Taillon said among the approaches KIT will use to prevent violence is to ease the stress that might be feeding the potential for violence.
“Maybe they lost their job, are going through a divorce or have money issues that are making the stress go higher and higher,” Taillon said.
Representatives from a variety of organizations make up the KIT team: law enforcement, academic, service and advocacy organizations throughout the area, including the S.A.F.E. Center, South Central Area Agency on Aging, Central Community College, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Two Rivers Public Health Department, University of Nebraska at Kearney, UNK Police, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and KPD.
Young and Taillon said the other organizations bring different perspectives and skills to KIT, and give the public alternate resources to contact if they’re concerned that someone they know might be ready to commit violence.
“People may not feel comfortable calling law enforcement,נso there are other groups available,” Young said.
Citizens are encouraged to reach out to any of the agencies in the KIT organization with concerns about people they believe may present a danger either to themselves or others.
According to a KIT press release, while the circumstances of the incident of concern are discussed, the identity of the reporting party and the subject of concern are kept confidential within the team. The goal is to use early intervention to prevent violence.
KIT may be contacted via its Facebook page, through the See it, Say it, Send it app, by calling law enforcement or 911.