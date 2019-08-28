KEARNEY — Two new officers — Lacie Lindner and Austin Hibberd — took their oaths as officers with the Kearney Police Department during Tuesday’s meeting of the Kearney City Council.
KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said Lindner and Hibberd are the first new officers to be sworn in since he became chief in January. Both new officers are graduates of the criminal justice program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and both have completed training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy at Grand Island.
Family members of Hibberd and Lindner pinned on their badges after City Clerk Lauren Brandt administered the oath of duty.
Members of the Kearney Police Honor Guard posted the colors. Honor guard members are Lt. Dennis Byrne, Sgt. Jared Small and officers Brad Butler, Greg Benson, Tracy Suchsland, Nathan Dennis and Brette Stutte.
With the addition of Hibberd and Lindner, KPD now is at full staff with 57 sworn officers.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council authorized City Manager Michael Morgan to sign the agreement with SkyWest Airlines to begin once-daily round-trip flights to Chicago on Dec. 4. Morgan said the standard fare will be $260 for a round trip.