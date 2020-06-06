KEARNEY — Kearney’s seniors may not have gotten to walk this May, but they’ll get to ride.
The Seniors’ Last Drive will honor Kearney High School and Kearney Catholic High School graduates 3 p.m. June 19.
Led by the Kearney Police Department, the parade will start at the Viaero Center in south Kearney and travel to the Hilltop Mall on the north end.
In addition to seniors participating, organizers Tanya Wegner and Heidi Narber-Richter hope the community will show up to support the recent graduates and watch the parade the same way they watch Cruise Nite every July.
“I hope that the kids realize that even though there were so many things they didn’t get to experience, there is so much support,” Narber-Richter said.
Both the women have KHS seniors who graduated this year, Maddie Wegner and Will Richter.
KHS graduation was reformatted as a virtual ceremony on June 19, and the KCHS graduation ceremony was pushed back to Aug. 2.
With their children and others in the class of 2020 having missed so many classic senior experiences — including prom, wrapping up sports seasons and a traditional graduation ceremony — the two moms wanted all Kearney’s seniors to still get a grand send-off.
Though having these opportunities taken away by a pandemic was difficult, Wegner said these young adults have taken the situation in stride.
“I think that kids generally are a lot more resilient than we realize,” Wegner explained. “Once they realized how things were going to be, obviously there is disappointment, but I think that they have found different ways to adapt.”
This parade is one way that the class of 2020 will have some of the most unique high school memories.
In addition to KPD leading the group, the organizers said others have reached out hoping to support the seniors, from the fire department to Nebraska Crane.
The plan is to have the KHS and KCHS mascots waiting at Walgreens, the KHS Pep Band stationed at Family Fresh Market and a large American flag with school flags hung from a giant crane set up near the mall.
Narber-Richter encourages seniors to decorate their cars, especially including their names, so onlookers may know who is inside the vehicles. She also said if any parade viewers would create signs showing their support, that also would be a nice touch.
“Letting them have a little closure, letting them see the support of the community will be good for all those kids,” Narber-Richter said.
@TiffanyStoiber