KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is looking for man who used a multi-colored handgun to rob a pizza delivery driver Wednesday night in Kearney.
Around 8:26 p.m. KPD was called to the area of Boa Drive No. 6 in northeast Kearney where a 32-year-old man reported he was trying to deliver pizza. The customer wouldn’t open the door, a KPD news release said, and as the delivery man returned to his vehicle an unknown Black man approached him with a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect took about $60 in cash and was last seen running south from the parking lot.
The suspect is described as being a Black male between the ages of 20 and 25, and 5-feet 9-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a white muscle shirt, dark colored pants, a dark colored baseball cap and a dark colored bandanna on his face that he had pulled up over his mouth.
The suspect had long hair to the middle of his back in a dreadlocks style.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the P2C website (p2c.kearneygov.org/) or the See Something Send Something app.