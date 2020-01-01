KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for January include part of the city’s beltway in northwest Kearney, a major north-south artery that passes through a neighborhood in east-central Kearney, and a street that carries traffic near a southeast Kearney elementary school.
January’s priority enforcement zones are:
- West 56th Street — Second to 17th avenues;
- Avenue E — 25th to 39th streets;
- East 16th Street — Central Avenue to Avenue H.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws;
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria, including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.
