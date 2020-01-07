KEARNEY — Officers recorded a total of 235 traffic contacts for a variety of violations during December, according to a Kearney Police Department press release detailing results of the Priority Traffic Enforcement Area program.
In December, officers logged 63 hours of increased enforcement efforts in the areas of Second Avenue, 39th to 56th streets; Avenue N, 27th to 56th streets; and intersection of Talmadge Street and Second Avenue.
Officers watched for traffic signal violation, improper turns and failure to yield. KPD said those kinds of violations contribute to vehicle crashes.
The goal of the priority enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways throughout the city.
“We encourage motorists to drive safely, obey speed limits, traffic control devices, avoid distraction and wear your seatbelts,” said Lt. Jason Koetters of KPD’s Uniform Patrol Division.
Kearney residents with traffic safety concerns may contact Koetters via the www.cityofkearney.org.
