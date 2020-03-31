KEARNEY — Within the last week, Kearney police have responded to multiple reports of hearing gunshots fired in the area of the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The Kearney Police Department received multiple reports Thursday from the public of gunshots being fired around 11:45 p.m. Then on Monday, KPD again received multiple reports of shots being fired from the same area around 10:30 p.m.
In both instances, KPD Lt. Kevin Thompson said, officers searched the area and found nothing suspicious.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call KPD at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.