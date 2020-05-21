KEARNEY — The book drop will reopen Tuesday at Kearney Public Library. Patrons are invited to begin returning library materials at that time, according to a city of Kearney press release.
Curbside service at the library will resume June 2. Patrons may place items on hold via phone, website and the mykpl app. Once items have been pulled patrons will be notified by text, email or phone (whatever you have chosen). Patrons should call the library when they arrive outside the west doors. Items may be picked up 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday,
Service is limited to up to 20 items at a time. Patrons should be prepared to show their library card or photo ID when picking up items. Returns or fine payments will not be part of curbside pickup service. Late fees are being suspended until the library reopens.
Patrons are asked not to use the curbside pickup service if they think they are sick.
To place holds by phone or for more information, call the library at 308-233-3282. Information on digital services may be found at the library’s website.