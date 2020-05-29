KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library will host its annual Read & Bleed blood drive June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The blood drive will be at the Red Cross Fort Kearney Chapter located at 520 W. 48th St., Kearney. Drive is planned for donors who are older than 17 years or for 16-year-olds with a signed Red Cross parental consent form (available from the library).
Call Sarah at 308-233-3256 or email shaack@kearneygov.org to schedule your blood donation appointment.
For more information on donating blood, visit redcrossblood.org.