KEARNEY — Get into the Halloween spirit with a fun, spooky concert, “Super Stolie’s Halloween Daydream Show,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
Super Stolie invites the kids on a Halloween adventure in the live musical that celebrates all the fun things that go along with one of people’s favorite holidays. Singing songs about candy, a not-so-spooky ghost story and pumpkin jumping dance party are part of the fun.
There’s a mix of Stolie originals, traditional kids songs and popular radio hits that are for Trickin’ and Treatin’.
Halloween costumes are welcome and the program is free and open to the public.
