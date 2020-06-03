KEARNEY — Cooks who are tired of preparing the same old meals are invited to learn some quick and healthy alternatives during a Zoom session organized by the Kearney Public Library.
Participants may join Hy-Vee dietitian Kaiti George for some new recipes to spice up the summer. The event will be available on Zoom at 2 p.m. June 11.
Registration is required by 9 p.m. Tuesday and the session is limited to 90 participants.
Online registration can be found at the city’s website.
For more information call 308-233-3282, email shaack@kearneygov.org or visit the library’s website.