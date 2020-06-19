KEARNEY — Staff at the Kearney Public Library invites patrons to dance, sing and play with the Crane River Theater this summer.
KPL is including Crane River’s “Page to Stage Video” program along with all of the library’s other online summer programming.
From the comfort of their own home, patrons can follow along as Crane River Theater brings a story to life directly from the text of a book. During this hourlong program viewers will learn songs, play games and dance along with the energetic cast of Crane River’s Page to Stage School House Rock program.
The program will end on June 30. Register at kearneylib.org under the events tab or contact the youth desk at 308-233-3284.