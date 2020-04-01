KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library has installed a dedicated Wi-Fi for the public that covers the library’s west parking lot. Also, Wi-Fi is available at Kearney Public Library in the north and east parking areas.
In addition, the following locations have low strength/bandwidth Wi-Fi near the main building at each location: Baldwin Park, Centennial Pool and Harmon Park Activity Center.
To ensure the health and safety of library staff and citizens, the library will remain closed through May 10. The book drop will remain closed and the library will not be accepting returns. Fines will not accrue during the closing.
The library will continue its online presence, including the online catalog and online databases, as well as access to Overdrive and RBdigital for eBooks and downloadable audio books. Phone access for staff assistance also will be available at 308-233-3282. Staff will be creating more online activities for the public using the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook.