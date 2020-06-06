KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library is planning a book title poetry contest.
Participants will stack the spines/titles of three to eight books, audiobooks or DVDs to create a poem. Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 26.
Participants may submit an entry by using the “Book Title Poetry” entry form on the library’s website, kearneylib.org. If possible, submit a photo of your poem.
If you aren’t able to submit a photo, type in the titles of your entry (including author names), and the library staff will take a photo for you.
According to a press release, participants are to avoid titles with profanity.
Prizes will be awarded in three age categories: youth, age 4-12; teen, age 13-17; and adult, 18 and older. Prizes also will be awarded for people’s choice and honorable mention. One entry per patron.
Entries will be posted online for public voting to determine winners. Online voting will be available from June 29 to July 12.
More information is available for Sarah Haack at the library by calling 308-233-3282 or emailing shaack@kearneygov.org.