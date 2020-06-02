KEARNEY — People of all ages can participate in Kearney Public Library’s seventh annual Edible Book Festival.
Anyone may enter by creating something edible that is somehow book-related. Participants should think book titles, characters, plots, literary figures, puns on book titles, etc.
For inspiration visit the library’s Pinterest “Edible Books” board at pinterest.com/kearneylib or do an online search for edible books. An online entry form is available on the library’s webpage. Participants will submit a photo of their creation with their entry form.
Prizes will be awarded in four categories in each of four age divisions. Entry forms must be submitted by June 10. Patrons who don’t submit an entry still may participate by viewing the entries online and voting for the People’s Choice award.
Entries will be posted on the following dates for public viewing and online voting:
- June 17 – Child (ages 5-8) entries
- June 24 – Youth (ages 9-12) entries
- July 1 – Teen (ages 13-17) entries
- July 8 – Adult (ages 18+) entries
Online voting for each category will take place on the date listed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information call 308-233-3282, email shaack@kearneygov.org, or visit the library’s website.