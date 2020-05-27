KEARNEY — Join Kearney Public Library online this summer for a reading challenge and fun summer programming.
“Imagine Your Story” is a reading challenge for all ages. Challenge sheets will be available Monday for youths, teens and adults on the library’s website, kearneylib.org. Challenge sheets returned by 5 p.m. July 31 will be entered into a grand prize drawing.
Be sure to “like” the library’s Facebook page and watch for prizes and giveaways on the Virtual Kickoff to Summer on Monday.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, summer programming will be virtual, through the mail or curbside pickup. Register for programs at cityofkearney.org/activities. Check back often for new activities.
For more information please visit the library’s website or call 308-233-3282.