KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools received an overall “great” AQuESTT rating from the Nebraska Department of Education for the 2018-19 school year.
The NDE on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts, including data for KPS’s 14 schools and the overall district.
Test scores for the district, overall, remained close to the same as the year before, with proficiency rates in English Language Arts and math scores both remaining at 59 percent. Proficiency in science dropped slightly overall from 77 percent to 75 percent. Proficiency is defined as being “on track” or meeting the “College and Career Readiness Benchmark.”
These scores include data from students who took the NSCAS General and NSCAS Alternate Assessments last school year. All students in third through eighth grade take ELA and math assessments, only fifth and eighth graders are tested in science.
The district’s NSCAS ACT scores, representing high school juniors who took the state assessment, dropped slightly in two categories compared to the previous school year. Proficiency rates in mathematics dropped to 53 percent, down from 56 percent, and science dropped to 54 percent, down from 58 percent. Proficiency in ELA stayed the same, holding at 48 percent.
The ACT scores equate to a 17.2 ELA average, 18.8 mathematics average and 19.1 average in science on the ACT’s 1-36 scale.
In addition to testing data, the NDE rates schools and districts on other attributes, making up an Accountability for a Quality Education Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) rating. These factors include:
- Positive Partnerships, Relationships and Success
- Transitions
- Educational Opportunities and Access
- College, Career, and Civic Ready
- Assessment
- Educator Effectiveness
Individual schools in KPS received the following classifications:
- Excellent: Meadowlark and Park
- Great: Buffalo Hills, Central, Glenwood, Kenwood, Northeast, Windy Hills, Horizon and Sunrise
- Good: Bryant and Kearney High School
- Needs Improvement: Emerson
KPS plans to use this data to make a plan for the future. According to a press release from the district, “Administrators and teachers will take stock of current practices to create meaningful and intentional improvement plans, and enhance current improvement plans, to include identified student groups. Our administrators, teachers and staff are working diligently to support student growth in all areas. The continuous school improvement plan aligns with the strategic plan and multitiered systems of support.”
|School
|AQuESTT Classification
|NCAS ELA
|NCAS Math
|NCAS Science
|ACT ELA
|ACT Math
|ACT Science
|State Average
|N/A
|52%
|52%
|56%
|51%
|52%
|53%
|Kearney
|Great
|59%
|59%
|75%
|48%
|53%
|54%
|Fremont
|Good
|34%
|41%
|66%
|44%
|43%
|46%
|Grand Island
|Good
|42%
|41%
|43%
|29%
|37%
|37%
|Lincoln Public Schools
|Great
|56%
|56%
|66%
|53%
|54%
|54%
|Norfolk
|Good
|55%
|51%
|79%
|43%
|51%
|48%
|Hastings
|Good
|47%
|47%
|60%
|42%
|42%
|44%
|North Platte
|Great
|48%
|57%
|72%
|34%
|41%
|43%
