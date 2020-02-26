KEARNEY — A Kearney teacher and theater organization were recognized by the Nebraska State Literacy Association for their role in literacy education.
Crane River Theater Company received the 2019 Celebrate Literacy Award and Julie Everett received the State Distinguished Educator award.
Everett is a first grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School, but her career in education began in 1992 as a reading specialist at Centura Elementary, according to a letter nominating her for the award. She started working at Kearney Public Schools in 1999 as a second grade teacher and also served on ELA adoption committee and taught workshops on running records, diagnostic reading tools and the “Big 5 of Reading.”
She also spent two years working for ESU 10 Professional Development Coordinator with a focus on reading/language arts and leadership. In 2010, she returned to KPS, taking a job as an instructional learning coach.
Missing being in a classroom with students, she resigned her learning coach role and took an open first grade teaching position at Central Elementary in 2015. She switched to Meadowlark to teach fifth grade the following year and started teaching first grade there this year.
According to her nomination letter, no matter what grade level Everett is teaching, she makes time to read to her class every day following lunch. She also has a large classroom library for her students.
While at Meadowlark, Everett also began a tradition of taking her fifth grade class across 56th Street to the CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care once a month, where the students would read to a resident.
Crane River Theater was recognized for the organization’s efforts to spread literacy, in particular, bringing stories to life on stage.
Guided by artistic director Steve Barth, the CRT organizes several local literacy programs, including the Page to Stage Library Outreach Program, Explore Theater, Backstage Workshops and a new Student Matinees program.
Through Page to Stage, CRT connects local children with actors from across the country. Cast members in the theater company’s outdoor summer show, performed at Yanney Heritage Park, travel to local libraries and perform, typically as part of the library’s summer reading program. They also lead the kids through activities like movement exercises and character games.
“Allowing children the opportunity to see characters jump from the page of their favorite storybook and the words come to life before their very own eyes is truly invaluable,” CRT’s website says of the program.
According to the nomination letter, Page to Stage has involved 13 libraries and educated nearly 8,000 kids across central Nebraska.