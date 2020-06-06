KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools hopes community members will show support June 19 for Kearney High School grads by turning Kearney “Bearcat Blue.”
On the day of graduation, Kearneyites are encouraged to decorate their yards, doors or houses. The district suggests blue Christmas lights, a “K” on the driveway, blue ribbons or signs. Businesses may also salute the grads on their marquees.
The ceremony, pieced together from prerecorded shots of seniors walking across the KHS Concert Hall and Theater stage, speeches and other traditional commencement elements, will be released that Friday.
KPS suggests hosting “COVID approved” watch parties that day with 10 people or fewer. Festivities for the small graduation party may include the graduate’s favorite meal, a small cake, and a time for the graduate to dress in his or her graduation cap and gown where someone presents him or her with a diploma and the student can move the tassel on the cap from right to left.
Though crowd sizes are limited, drive-by parties also are an option, where friends and family members can, from a distance, congratulate the graduate. Decorating a drop box for this event, so visitors may deposit cards and gifts from a safe distance, also is encouraged.
#KHSGraduation2020 is the official hashtag for social media posts related to the KHS graduation.