KEARNEY — Five local organizations have teamed up to develop a series of races for Kearney area runners, according to a city of Kearney press release.
The Kearney Race Series has been developed to encourage and promote personal wellness, active lifestyles and competitive fun, said Jade Brown, Kearney Park and Recreation’s recreation superintendent.
Groups that are organizing the Kearney Race Series are Kearney Park and Recreation, Kearney Family YMCA, Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails and Rails Museum, UNK Loper Programming and Activities Council, and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Based heavily on participation, the Kearney Race Series provides an extra incentive for all ages and abilities to participate in a community race. Registration is free, and is automatic when participants check the box to confirm they want to be a part of the Kearney Race Series while registering for individual races.
The series will include participation points and placing points, meaning that participating is as important as trying to place in order to qualify for year-end awards.
A complete list of races and more information is available at the Kearney Race Series Facebook page or at www.kearneyraceseries.org.