KEARNEY — From now through Oct. 31, the Kearney Raising Cane’s restaurant, 3720 Second Ave., is collecting new and gently used winter coats to be given to those in need at the Crossroads Center Rescue Mission.
Those who donate coats will receive a free combo of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo. A combo includes three chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and a 22-ounce drink.
This is the first year that the Kearney store has participated, but the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise — Southern Hospitality Ventures — has held a winter coat drive at their restaurants. Since 2007, more than 21,000 winter coats have been donated.
