KEARNEY — Passenger volume has temporarily slumped at Kearney Regional Airport because of the coronavirus.
However, as the virus clears Kearney’s airport will be busy with a $16.9 million terminal expansion and breaking in a new agreement for federally subsidized flights to Denver and Chicago.
When Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan announced on Wednesday the federal Department of Transportation’s decision to subsidize United Express flights to Denver and Chicago, he said it’s a first for the city because it’s a three-year commitment. That means United Express will have three years to rebound from its current virus-induced slump at the same time the Kearney airport prepares to attract and serve growing numbers of air travelers with a larger, improved terminal.
Passenger numbers were so high prior to the coronavirus crisis that enplanement records were being broken each month. Kearney was on track to exceed 13,000 enplanements before the virus. During the slump, there have been many flights with only a handful of passengers, but Morgan said recently there have been flights with as many as 21 passengers aboard United Express’ 50-passenger jetliners.
Because of the reduced traffic, flights to Chicago have been suspended and only one flight per day is going to Denver. That flight is diverting to North Platte if there are fares in that city.
Morgan said the new DOT Essential Air Service agreement will deliver a stable three-year window in which to build passenger numbers.
In February, before the coronavirus crisis, almost 70 percent to 80 percent of the seats were occupied on Denver flights, while the Chicago flights had load factors around 40 percent.
United Express passengers appreciated the airline’s reliability, comfort and connections, and they’ll be getting more of the same beginning Sept. 1 when the new DOT agreement resumes twice daily flights to Denver and once daily flights to Chicago. Behind the scenes, the agreement will help reduce costs for the city of Kearney, Morgan said, because a new revenue guarantee has been drafted.
Under the prior agreement, Kearney agreed to pay up to $1,342,000 to United Express if it failed to break even on the Chicago flights. With the new agreement, Kearney will pay the airline for Denver flights, but the maximum exposure is less than half what had been paid for Chicago flights.
Morgan said Kearney’s maximum exposure would be $525,603 for the first year, $607,604 for the second year and $692,642 for the third year.
“We’re very pleased to get the three-year agreement,” Morgan said about DOT’s decision. “We’ll also be redesigning, remodeling and more than doubling the size of the terminal.”
The $16.9 million DOT grant was part of $32.9 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Nebraska airports in April.