WASHINGTON — At $16.9 million, Kearney Regional Airport was second only to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Tuesday when Uncle Sam announced COVID-19 stimulus grants totaling $64.6 million for 71 Nebraska airports.
Omaha is in line to receive $32.9 million. In addition to Omaha and Kearney, other recipients are Lincoln, $5.6 million; North Platte, $3.9 million; Grand Island, $2.7 million; and Scottsbluff, $1.1 million.
The funding — awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business because of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses — including payroll and utilities — and airport debt payments.
Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said Tuesday’s grant announcement is exciting, but it’s not a bird in the hand. Technically, the money will not be in airport officials’ hands until they demonstrate their need and capacity to use the money for the purposes it is intended.
“The initial intent is to make sure you’re reimbursed for expenses related to the COVID-19 crisis,” Morgan said. “It depends how well you can demonstrate the impact of how far it will go.”
The coronavirus crisis had an immediate negative effect on Kearney, as passenger traffic to Denver dropped sharply and flights to Chicago were suspended. Morgan said several airport positions were left vacant because the virus slowed down activity at the Kearney airport. Morgan said the stimulus grants announced Tuesday should be a shot in the arm for the Kearney airport because city officials will show federal officials the money will be used according to the CARES guidelines.
“It’s a grant program that you get reimbursement for. They don’t pay you up front,” Morgan explained.
While much of what airports will do is prove their operating losses, some might be able to use the stimulus funds for brick and mortar projects that were on the drawing board before the COVID-19 crisis.
Kearney Regional Airport was planning $5.4 million in taxiway improvements, Morgan said, as well as terminal modernization and parking expansion. Prior to the virus crisis, passenger traffic at the Kearney Airport was setting monthly records with the advent of 50-passenger United Express jetliners to Denver and — just several months ago — the addition of flights to Chicago.
The jump in passenger traffic has filled the airport’s parking lot and exposed shortcomings in the terminal’s passenger handling capabilities.
According to Tuesday’s grant announcements by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration, Congress and President Donald Trump intend for the grants to be used quickly to stimulate the economy and minimize effects of the coronavirus crisis. The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make the funding immediately available for critical airport needs, according to the announcement. The funds will be available as soon as airports execute grant agreements.
Morgan said a team of City Hall and airport administrators will determine the proper ways to use the $16.9 million in federal CARES money.
“It’s an unusually large amount based on the size of our airport, but it’s according to their formula,” Morgan said.