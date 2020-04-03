KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has earned primary stroke certification by the Health Care Facilities Accreditation Program, the nation’s original, independent accreditation organization recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability in the United States. Early recognition is an important factor in the treatment and rehabilitation of stroke patients.
KRMC met or exceeded all standards for stroke program accreditation:
- Program director has extensive experience in acute stroke care
- Stroke code team arrival at bedside within 15 minutes
- Lab testing and advanced imaging capabilities available 24/7
- Access to neurologists 24/7
- Neurosurgical expertise available, or able to transfer patients within two hours
- Designated stroke unit on-site
HFAP also awarded KRMC the “HFAP Seal of Quality & Safety.” This reaccreditation confirms the facility is providing high quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
“Earning HFAP accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community,” KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said.