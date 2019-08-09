KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center is expanding its robotic-assisted surgical offerings with two cutting-edge pieces of technology.
The first is the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. Its tiny wristed instruments move like a human hand, but with a greater range of motion when controlled by the surgeon via a separate console.
It will give surgeons expanded anatomical access, wider 3D visualization, and more advanced instruments for robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery.
The da Vinci Xi can be used in general and bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urology and cardiothoracic surgeries.
KRMC also is introducing the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System for total hip and knee replacements. Using a virtual 3D model, the system allows surgeons to personalize each patient’s surgical pre-operative plan to provide more accurate implant positioning. Surgeons then use the robotic arm to help restore the hip/knee’s natural anatomy.
On Monday, Dr. Ryan DeBlis, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, will perform the first surgery using this new system.
Robotic-assisted surgery benefits include better clinical outcomes, improved safety, and reduced risks and complications. Patients may return to normal activities faster than with conventional or laparoscopic surgery. Incisions and stitching can be smaller than with other types of minimally invasive surgeries.