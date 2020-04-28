KEARNEY — When demand for surgical masks skyrocketed nationally a few weeks ago and hospital supply chains experienced a backlog, Kearney Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Adrienne Olson turned to a familiar contact: her father.
Olson asked her dad, Bill Carney, assistant professor at Creighton University School of Dentistry, if the school had any spare protective equipment to offer. The dental school had closed its clinical facilities except for acute care cases.
Carney recruited the school’s inventory specialists and secured 3,600 Level 3 surgical masks for KRMC at-cost.
Level 3 masks have a lower filtration rate than N95 respirators, but, Olson said, they’re useful for medical workers who have contact with non-COVID-19 patients.
“These masks give us a little bit more peace of mind,” she said.
All KRMC staff members wear surgical masks daily and may change masks once or twice a day if they get soiled or damaged. This means thousands of masks are needed per week.
Currently, the supply of surgical masks and N95 masks at KRMC is plentiful, Olson said, and supplies are not as difficult to secure as they were when she originally reached out to Creighton.
KRMC also has provided overflow protective gear to area nursing homes and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of community support we’ve received. We’re happy to be able to do our part to help out others who may have needs for protective equipment and are unable to secure those items,” Olson said.